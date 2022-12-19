Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) versus hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Financial Survey

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amesite and hopTo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Amesite alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $60,000.00 111.15 -$4.17 million N/A N/A hopTo $3.61 million 1.88 $1.05 million N/A N/A

hopTo has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.3% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Amesite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of hopTo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amesite and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite N/A N/A N/A hopTo 3.84% 3.66% 2.44%

Risk and Volatility

Amesite has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amesite and hopTo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

hopTo beats Amesite on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite

(Get Rating)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About hopTo

(Get Rating)

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. It provides its application publishing software solutions under the GO-Global brand name. The company offers GO-Global, an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products comprise GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations and Internet connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms, including Windows, Linux, UNIX, Apple OS X and iOS, and Google Android. The company sells its products through resellers, such as original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors. It serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.