Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $267.41 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.