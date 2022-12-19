Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $770,400.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $823,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.