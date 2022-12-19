Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,618,100 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 1,521,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMFPF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amplifon from €29.00 ($30.53) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Amplifon from €30.00 ($31.58) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Amplifon Price Performance
AMFPF stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. Amplifon has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.50.
Amplifon Company Profile
Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.
See Also
