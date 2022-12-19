Analysts Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Target Price at $21.57

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $271.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agiliti by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,737,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after buying an additional 34,230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Agiliti by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agiliti by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agiliti by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after purchasing an additional 258,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

