Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $5.92

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.92.
CX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock.
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth $460,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CEMEX by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,747,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 855,862 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in CEMEX by 8.7% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,357,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 108,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after buying an additional 173,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,129,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 249,650 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.