Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $5.92

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

CX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth $460,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CEMEX by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,747,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 855,862 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in CEMEX by 8.7% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,357,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 108,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after buying an additional 173,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,129,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 249,650 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

