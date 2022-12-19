Analysts Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT at $11.83

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

CURLF has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Curaleaf from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Curaleaf Stock Up 12.2 %

Curaleaf stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $339.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

