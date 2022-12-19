Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Target Price at $102.15

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FIS opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

