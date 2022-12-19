Analysts Set ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Target Price at $254.88

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,863,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,733,934 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $204.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.18. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

