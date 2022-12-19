Analysts Set South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB) Target Price at $78.33

South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of South Pacific Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Pacific Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get South Pacific Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Pacific Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South Pacific Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 14.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of South Pacific Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,540,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

South Pacific Resources Stock Performance

SPB opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. South Pacific Resources has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $104.38.

South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.56). South Pacific Resources had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Pacific Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Pacific Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. South Pacific Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

About South Pacific Resources

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Pacific Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Pacific Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.