Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) PT at $11.78

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GAP to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Activity at GAP

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

GAP Stock Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of GAP by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,135,000 after acquiring an additional 247,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GAP by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after acquiring an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its position in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GAP by 214.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 931,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GAP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 586,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 50,534 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPS opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. GAP’s payout ratio is 375.02%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

