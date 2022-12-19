Analysts Set Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Target Price at $178.33

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 175 ($2.15) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $1.44 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

