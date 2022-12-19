Analysts Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) PT at $49.71

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 355,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Western Digital by 143.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $348,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 928,721 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 31.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,541,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $147,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,094,000 after acquiring an additional 140,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.