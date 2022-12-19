Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Price Target at $37.71

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YELP. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $175,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,879.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $900,290 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $313,770,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yelp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 123,355 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,951,000 after acquiring an additional 452,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YELP opened at $27.48 on Friday. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

