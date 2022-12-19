Analysts Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target at $7.35

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

YPF opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 365,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,287 shares during the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

