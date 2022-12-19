Analyzing Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) & Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Copper Mountain Mining and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 2 0 2.50 Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus price target of $2.79, indicating a potential upside of 112.94%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining -2.87% -0.94% -0.44% Excellon Resources -97.24% -99.92% -37.49%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Excellon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $461.31 million 0.60 $83.06 million ($0.06) -21.85 Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.50 -$57.77 million ($0.95) -0.54

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Excellon Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

(Get Rating)

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.