Analyzing Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) & Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW)

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jefferies Financial Group and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Wetouch Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $8.19 billion 0.98 $1.67 billion $3.66 9.55 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group 15.05% 10.49% 1.88% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending. In addition, the company offers financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; equities research and finance; and wealth management services. Further, it provides clients with sales and trading of investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, high yield and distressed securities, emerging markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization; and manages, invests in, and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

