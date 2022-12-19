Analyzing Talkspace (TALK) & Its Rivals

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Talkspace to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s peers have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

52.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Talkspace and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.61 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 31.95

Talkspace’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Talkspace and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Talkspace currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.95%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 157.01%. Given Talkspace’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Talkspace peers beat Talkspace on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

