Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Short Interest Down 12.6% in November

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of ANGI opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 556,774 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Angi by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Angi in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

