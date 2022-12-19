Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in November

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,200 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 545,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.0 days.

Anglo American Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $37.30 on Monday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $55.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Anglo American to a “sell” rating and set a $30.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,754.05.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.