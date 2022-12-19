Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Equities researchers at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NLY opened at $21.39 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,243,000 after buying an additional 4,791,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after buying an additional 3,657,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

