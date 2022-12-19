Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 158,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Annovis Bio Price Performance

Shares of ANVS stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.22. Annovis Bio has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. Analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANVS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Annovis Bio by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Annovis Bio by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.