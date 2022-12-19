Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $47.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 167,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,579,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

