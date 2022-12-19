Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Down 10.3% in November

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOGGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,300 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 4.0 %

APOG opened at $42.93 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

