Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AFT opened at $12.34 on Monday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

