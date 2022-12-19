Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $15.96.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
