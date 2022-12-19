Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

