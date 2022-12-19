ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Up 5.9% in November

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 50,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.79. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
