ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Up 5.9% in November

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 50,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.79. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

