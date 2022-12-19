Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Arca Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Arca Continental Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of EMBVF opened at $7.95 on Monday. Arca Continental has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.
About Arca Continental
Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.
