Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells $506,821.50 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $506,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RCUS opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.70. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $45.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Arcus Biosciences

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

