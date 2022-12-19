Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Update

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

ARWR stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,306,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

