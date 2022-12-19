Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Update

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %
ARWR stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,306,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
Featured Articles
