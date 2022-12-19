ASD Price Hits $0.0702 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $46.37 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0694018 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,863,477.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

