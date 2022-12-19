ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 590 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.24) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.10) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.46) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 660 ($8.10) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.43) price target on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,282.08 ($15.73).

ASC opened at GBX 511 ($6.27) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 610.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 791.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,548 ($31.26). The company has a market cap of £511.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1,648.39.

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($323,297.75). In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($323,297.75). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.86), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,707.34).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

