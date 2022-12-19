AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) PT Raised to £130 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £120 ($147.22) to £130 ($159.49) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9,343.11.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after buying an additional 2,140,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

