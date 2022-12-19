Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.35% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ ATXS opened at $11.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $13.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astria Therapeutics (ATXS)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.