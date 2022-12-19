Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th.

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $11.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

