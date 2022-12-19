Augur (REP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.67 Million

Augur (REP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Augur has a total market cap of $55.85 million and approximately $29.67 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $5.08 or 0.00030324 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $846.45 or 0.05049127 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00486919 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,836.37 or 0.28849233 BTC.
About Augur
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
