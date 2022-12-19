Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $764,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 240.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 27.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

CVX stock opened at $168.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.