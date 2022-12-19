Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$13.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.20.
APR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$13.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE:APR.UN opened at C$11.29 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$11.14 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The stock has a market cap of C$448.26 million and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.74.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
