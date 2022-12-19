AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,370 shares of company stock worth $71,483,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average of $114.84. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

