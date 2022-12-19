Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 782.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day moving average is $162.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.