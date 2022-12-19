Autus Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

MBB stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.00. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

