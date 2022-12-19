Autus Asset Management LLC Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $264.48 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.89.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

