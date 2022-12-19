Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 209 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock opened at $213.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average is $237.21. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

