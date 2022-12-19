Autus Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 26,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,994 shares of company stock valued at $20,789,743. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $165.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.23.

About NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

