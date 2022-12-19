Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.21 on Friday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

