Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Market Perform Rating at SVB Leerink

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

AXLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Axcella Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

AXLA opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,658,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,105,438 shares in the company, valued at $18,212,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 50.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,371 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,680 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 85,541 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

