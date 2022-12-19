B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 4,623 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 8.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,536,000 after buying an additional 170,930 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 59,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,392,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,246,000 after buying an additional 170,490 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $205.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.