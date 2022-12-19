B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Cuts Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after acquiring an additional 937,157 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in fuboTV by 3,600.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 624,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,454,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in fuboTV by 31.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,656,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

fuboTV stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

