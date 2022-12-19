B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,600,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $232.72 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

