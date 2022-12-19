B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in NVIDIA by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $221,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $165.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.92 and its 200-day moving average is $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30. The company has a market cap of $412.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,994 shares of company stock worth $20,789,743. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.