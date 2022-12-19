B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 109,914 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,914 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.7% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47.
